Yankees' Aroldis Chapman, Brewers' Josh Hader take 2019 Reliever of the Year honors

WASHINGTON -- Starting in 2014, Major League Baseball has given out an award to the most outstanding relief pitcher in each league. The National League winner gets the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year award, while the AL counterpart is obviously the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman takes the Rivera this year, while Brewers late-inning man Josh Hader gets the Hoffman.

Per MLB, here's the voting body: "Rivera and Hoffman, both of whom spent their entire careers in the same League en route to the top of the all-time saves list, were joined as voters by three fellow Hall of Fame relief pitchers -- Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers and Lee Smith -- as well as John Franco and Billy Wagner."

This is Hader's second straight Hoffman, joining Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as a two-time Reliever of the Year winner.

Hader, 25, saved 37 games in 44 chances while pitching to a 2.62 ERA with a 0.80 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.

"Winning NL Reliever of the Year for the second time is an honor that I don't take for granted," said Hader. "It is especially humbling when you consider the panel of all-time greats who vote on the award. I want to thank Craig Counsell, my coaches, and especially my teammates, without whom I would not be in this position. I also want to thank the passionate Brewers fans, who have always been very supportive."

Chapman, 31, saved 37 games in 42 chances with a 2.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 57 innings.

"For me to receive this award is an honor because of how much it means to us relievers," said Chapman. "This is my first time winning this award, but what makes it really special is having the opportunity to wear the same uniform and to pitch from the same mound as Mariano Rivera."