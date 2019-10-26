Yankees' Aroldis Chapman, Brewers' Josh Hader take 2019 Reliever of the Year honors
The vote was conducted by seven former save artists
WASHINGTON -- Starting in 2014, Major League Baseball has given out an award to the most outstanding relief pitcher in each league. The National League winner gets the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year award, while the AL counterpart is obviously the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman takes the Rivera this year, while Brewers late-inning man Josh Hader gets the Hoffman.
Per MLB, here's the voting body: "Rivera and Hoffman, both of whom spent their entire careers in the same League en route to the top of the all-time saves list, were joined as voters by three fellow Hall of Fame relief pitchers -- Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers and Lee Smith -- as well as John Franco and Billy Wagner."
This is Hader's second straight Hoffman, joining Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as a two-time Reliever of the Year winner.
Hader, 25, saved 37 games in 44 chances while pitching to a 2.62 ERA with a 0.80 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.
"Winning NL Reliever of the Year for the second time is an honor that I don't take for granted," said Hader. "It is especially humbling when you consider the panel of all-time greats who vote on the award. I want to thank Craig Counsell, my coaches, and especially my teammates, without whom I would not be in this position. I also want to thank the passionate Brewers fans, who have always been very supportive."
Chapman, 31, saved 37 games in 42 chances with a 2.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 57 innings.
"For me to receive this award is an honor because of how much it means to us relievers," said Chapman. "This is my first time winning this award, but what makes it really special is having the opportunity to wear the same uniform and to pitch from the same mound as Mariano Rivera."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to fix long, late World Series games
Through three games, this series has already made history
-
Astros still seeking huge inning
Through three games, the Astros have yet to score more than two runs in an inning
-
MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Parra a surprising key for Nationals
It's hard not to notice the D.C. fans clapping to whenever Parra is up to bat
-
What are Astros 'pen plans for Game 4?
Despite doing heavy lifting in Game 3, the Astros bullpen should be fine for Game 4
-
Game 3 takeaways: Astros punish Sanchez
The Astros successfully avoided the dreaded 3-0 series hole Friday night
-
Astros take World Series Game 3 vs. Nats
The Astros snapped the Nats' eight-game postseason winning streak
-
Nats blow out Astros for Game 2 win
The Nationals are taking a 2-0 lead back to Washington D.C.