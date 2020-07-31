Watch Now: Red Sox-Yankees Begin 3-Game Series Tonight ( 1:34 )

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to rejoin the team after twice testing negative for COVID-19, ESPN's Marly Rivera reports.

The Yankees placed Chapman on the designated COVID injured list on July 11 with what was announced at the time as mild symptoms. Per MLB safety protocols for 2020, a player must be free of symptoms and twice test negative 24 hours apart before returning to action.

Chapman, 32, is coming off a 2019 season in which he pitched to a 2.21 ERA with 37 saves and 85 strikeouts in 57 innings. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 184 and ranks 34th on the all-time list with 273 saves. While Chapman has lost a bit of velocity over the years, he still has one of the hardest fastballs in the game today. Without question, his presence improves an already strong Yankees bullpen. In Chapman's absence, fellow lefty Zack Britton registered both of the Yankees' team saves this season.

It's not yet certain whether Chapman will immediately see game action or require a brief ramp-up period. Whatever the case, the powerful lefty will soon be closing games again for the AL East favorites.