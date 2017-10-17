Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 4 lineups: Romine gets the call at catcher, Sanchez DH

NEW YORK -- Tuesday evening, perhaps the most important game of the ALCS will be played. The Houston Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, and with Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander looming for Games 5 and 6, the New York Yankees want to even the series up 2-2 rather than fall behind 3-1. Here's how you catch watch Game 4.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 4 of the ALCS. Here's the batting order the visiting Astros will run out there:

CF George Springer RF Josh Reddick 2B Jose Altuve SS Carlos Correa 2B Yuli Gurriel 3B Alex Bregman DH Carlos Beltran LF Marwin Gonzalez C Brian McCann



RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

Fairly standard lineup for the 'Stros in Game 4. Gonzalez, who is 0 for 9 in the ALCS and 3 for 24 in the postseason overall, has been dropped in the lineup. Beltran and McCann return to the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.

Now here is the lineup the Yankees will use in Game 4:

LF Brett Gardner RF Aaron Judge SS Didi Gregorius DH Gary Sanchez 1B Greg Bird 2B Starlin Castro CF Aaron Hicks 3B Todd Frazier C Austin Romine



RHP Sonny Gray

Big change behind the plate. Romine gets the call at catcher with Gray at the mound, mostly because he's a better blocker than Sanchez, and Gray tends to bounce a lot of pitches. In his brief time with the Yankees, Gray had a 1.45 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with Romine and a 4.63 ERA in 46 2/3 innings with Sanchez.

"The numbers bear out that he's had better start with Austin," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi prior to Game 4. "Sometimes it just happens. Sometimes I can't explain why. To me, it also gives Sanchez a little break here. Sonny tends to rough him up, beat him up physically. At this time of year, I don't want our catcher beat up.

It is worth noting basestealers went 26 for 29 (89.7 percent) stealing bases against Romine this year. The Astros stole the eighth most bases in baseball during the regular season, so if they get men on base in Game 4, they figure to look to run.