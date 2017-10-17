Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 4 lineups: Romine gets the call at catcher, Sanchez DH

The Yankees have lacked production out of the DH spot so far in the postseason

NEW YORK -- Tuesday evening, perhaps the most important game of the ALCS will be played. The Houston Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, and with Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander looming for Games 5 and 6, the New York Yankees want to even the series up 2-2 rather than fall behind 3-1. Here's how you catch watch Game 4.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 4 of the ALCS. Here's the batting order the visiting Astros will run out there:

  1. CF George Springer
  2. RF Josh Reddick
  3. 2B Jose Altuve
  4. SS Carlos Correa
  5. 2B Yuli Gurriel
  6. 3B Alex Bregman
  7. DH Carlos Beltran
  8. LF Marwin Gonzalez
  9. C Brian McCann

    RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

Fairly standard lineup for the 'Stros in Game 4. Gonzalez, who is 0 for 9 in the ALCS and 3 for 24 in the postseason overall, has been dropped in the lineup. Beltran and McCann return to the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.

Now here is the lineup the Yankees will use in Game 4:

  1. LF Brett Gardner
  2. RF Aaron Judge
  3. SS Didi Gregorius
  4. DH Gary Sanchez
  5. 1B Greg Bird
  6. 2B Starlin Castro
  7. CF Aaron Hicks
  8. 3B Todd Frazier
  9. C Austin Romine

    RHP Sonny Gray

Big change behind the plate. Romine gets the call at catcher with Gray at the mound, mostly because he's a better blocker than Sanchez, and Gray tends to bounce a lot of pitches. In his brief time with the Yankees, Gray had a 1.45 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with Romine and a 4.63 ERA in 46 2/3 innings with Sanchez.

"The numbers bear out that he's had better start with Austin," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi prior to Game 4. "Sometimes it just happens. Sometimes I can't explain why. To me, it also gives Sanchez a little break here. Sonny tends to rough him up, beat him up physically. At this time of year, I don't want our catcher beat up.

It is worth noting basestealers went 26 for 29 (89.7 percent) stealing bases against Romine this year. The Astros stole the eighth most bases in baseball during the regular season, so if they get men on base in Game 4, they figure to look to run.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV