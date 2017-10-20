Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 6 lineups: Astros go with Gattis at DH in must-win

HOUSTON -- Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the New York Yankees will look to advance to the 2017 World Series with a win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. The 'Stros won the first two games of the series before the Yankees stormed back to take a 3-2 lead. Here's how you can watch Game 6.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 6. Here's the starting nine the Yankees will us Friday:

Standard lineup for the Yankees, who are sticking with what's working. Headley has broken out the last few games and has put an end to the DH revolving door.

Now here is the lineup the home Astros will use in ALCS Game 6:

As a team, the Astros are hitting .147/.234/.213 in the ALCS, which is hard to believe considering they were the highest scoring offense in baseball during the regular season. In an effort to get the offense going, Gattis replaces Carlos Beltran at DH. Beltran is 1 for 12 with four strikeouts in the series.