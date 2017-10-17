Yankees-Astros ALCS: Todd Frazier making an immeasurable impact for the Yankees

NEW YORK -- A strong case can be made the two most impactful trades made at the 2017 trade deadline are represented in the ALCS. The Houston Astros brought in Justin Verlander -- that trade was made minutes prior to the midnight August 31 deadline to acquire players have them be postseason eligible -- and he's been a monster with Houston. Seems like a classic example of a great player being re-energized by joining a team in the race.

The other big trade went down a few weeks prior to the deadline, on July 18, when the New York Yankees imported David Robertson , Tommy Kahnle , and Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox for current Astro Tyler Clippard and three prospects, most notably 2016 first rounder Blake Rutherford . Robertson has been unreal in his second stint with the Yankees -- he's allowed five runs and only 20 hits in 45 innings, including the postseason -- and Kahnle has retired 22 of 25 batters faced in the postseason.

Frazier, despite being the most recognizable name in the trade, was truly the third piece for the Yankees. The primary objective was bolster the bullpen with Robertson and Kahnle. Frazier is a rental and the Yankees took him on because he could improve their first base situation -- Frazier took over at third base and Chase Headley slid over to first.

Yankees first basemen prior to the trade: .205/.292/.387

.205/.292/.387 Frazier with the Yankees: .222/.365/.423

Frazier replaced an unproductive spot in the lineup and also upgraded the infield defense -- he ranked fifth among all third baseman with plus-10 Defensive Runs Saved. Among the 175 players to spend time at third base in 2017, Headley ranked 169th with minus-9 Defensive Runs Saved. Frazier is not the sexiest player out there, but considering who he replaced on offense and who he replaced on defense, he represented a big upgrade for the Yankees.

On top of the production, Frazier has also brought a certain energy and leadership quality to the Yankees, not that they were lacking in that department to start with. He has long had a reputation for being a Grade-A clubhouse dude, and nothing changed with the trade to New York. Some players can struggle when they arrive in the big city and deal with all the expectations. Frazier has embraced it.

"Close to home (in New Jersey), it's one of those things I felt comfortable right away," said Frazier following Game 3 when asked what's allowed him to fit in so seamlessly. "We've got a good group of guys, starting with CC (Sabathia), all the way to Brett Gardner , and the young guys. We hang out all the time. And for me, I just came in being myself. And that's how I got comfortable with the team."

"The guy's very energetic," added Didi Gregorius . "He always gets the team going. That's what you want from him. He's been amazing. He's been keeping everyone loose. That's what you want."

The Yankees couldn't muster much of anything offensively in Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS, mostly because Dallas Keuchel and Verlander were on point in their starts, but also because the Yankees made some baserunning mistakes. Down 0-2 in the series, they needed a big hit early in Game 3 to feel good about things and energize the Yankee Stadium crowd. Frazier provided that big hit in the second inning, with a hard-to-believe three-run homer against Charlie Morton .

"It meant everything," Frazier said about hitting his first postseason home run at Yankee Stadium, with several friends and family members in attendance. "It was nice kind of pointing to a couple of them up in the stands as I ran the base. Felt pretty good. I got a lot of text messages and emails and phone calls right now."

Frazier drove in New York's only run in Game 2 on a double against Verlander that literally got stuck in the Minute Maid Park fence. He also opened the scoring in Game 4 of the ALDS -- and elimination game for the Yankees against Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians -- with a double into the corner that landed on the foul line. That monster 12-pitch at-bat by Gardner in Game 5 of the ALDS? Frazier drew a nine-pitch walk as the previous batter and scored on the throwing error.

"He's come up in some big spots," said Gardner. "He's a guy that plays well on defense too. He's not just a bat only guy. He makes a difference on both sides of the ball. Here in the clubhouse, the energy that he brings it's obviously beneficial for everybody around. Another huge hit for him today."

As much as anything, Frazier's energy has brought new life to a Yankees team that was more or less going through the motions at midseason. They started great, slipped a little during the summer months, then came back to life in July and August. Frazier played a role in that both on the field and in the dugout. His "thumbs down" celebration has further brought the team together and captivated the fan base.

Frazier was not quite a throw-in as part of the trade with the ChiSox. He was the third piece though. The Yankees wanted Robertson and Kahnle, both of whom are controllable beyond this season. That was the main motivation for the trade. Frazier, no doubt a flawed hitter, filled a short-term need, so he was included in the deal as well. He's done exactly has hoped on the field by improving the lineup and infield defense, and his impact in the clubhouse can't be ignored either. Frazier has quickly become a clutch producer and team leader for the Yankees.

"He brings energy, he brings an excitement to play the game every day. He's always cheering for his teammates in a way that you really feel that this guy believes in you and helps you get it done. He's a leader in the clubhouse, I think. He's got a ton of fight in him," said Yankees skipper Joe Girardi prior to Game 3. "And when you put those things together with his talent I think it makes him a special player and a special guy, and a guy you want to be around."