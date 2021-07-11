The New York Yankees and Houston Astros wrapped up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston. And the rival clubs continued trading barbs.

It began with Aaron Judge's jersey pull in Saturday night's game to mock Jose Altuve's jersey gesture from the 2019 ALCS. Altuve didn't want to remove his jersey following his ALCS walk-off home run against the Yankees, and many used that incident as evidence to support speculation that the Astros used electronic buzzers to steal signs in 2019. Altuve has denied it vehemently, saying he was "too shy" to remove his jersey.

Major League Baseball found the Astros guilty of stealing signs (with the illegal assistance of cameras in center field) throughout the 2017 regular season and postseason, and early in 2018 as well.

The back-and-forth continued Sunday when Astros catcher Martín Maldonado responded to Judge's trolling. After Maldonado hit a 371-foot home run to right-field over Judge's head to tie the game at 1-1 in the third inning, he gestured to his unbuttoned jersey. Take a look, paying close attention to when Maldonado rounds third base:

For what it's worth, Judge avoided direct confirmation for what exactly his Saturday night jersey tug was referring to, instead saying it was simply because Minute Maid gets cold with the roof shut.

"Whenever they keep the roof closed here, it's a little chilly. I was just telling my teammates to button up a little bit," Judge told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Following Maldonado's homer, Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro crushed an opposite-field home run (his first with the Yankees) to give New York back the lead in the fourth inning.

But, that's not what we want to focus in on. After the homer, Locastro was draped with a jacket because you know, like Judge said, it gets cold in Houston's air-conditioned stadium. Now, they're having fun with it. Take a look:

The Yankees won 4-0 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. It was the first time the Astros had been shut out in back-to-back games since May 1-2, 2018, also against the Yankees.