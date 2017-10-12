Yankees, Astros set ALCS rotations: Tanaka squares off against Keuchel in Game 1

Masahiro Tanaka vs. Dallas Keuchel will be the Game 1 starters on Friday night

The Yankees and Astros are set to do battle for the American League pennant, with Game 1 of the ALCS coming Friday night in Houston's Minute Maid Park. Here's a preview of the entire series. In this space, let's take a look at the pitching rotations. 

The Astros have only announced Dallas Keuchel as their Game 1 pitcher with Justin Verlander set to come back in Game 2. Verlander won't be going first due to pitching in relief on short rest in Game 4 of the ALCS on Monday. Still, with a pair of aces, the Astros are fine here. 

The options after those two are likely Brad Peacock and Charlie Morton, but neither was particularly impressive against a weaker offense (Red Sox) in the ALDS than the 'Stros are set to face here. There's still a chance that Lance McCullers joins the rotation and that the Astros elect to bring Keuchel and/or Verlander back on short rest at some point in the series. Basically, things appear to be fluid after Games 1 and 2. 

The Yankees have outlined their four starters, however. They'll go with Masahiro Tanaka in Game 1, Luis Severino in Game 2, CC Sabathia in Game 3 and Sonny Gray in Game 4. Even if the series goes seven games, it seems unlikely they'd stray from this order now, meaning Tanaka would get Game 5, Severino Game 6 and Sabathia in the decisive Game 7, much like he just got the ball in Game 5 of the ALDS. 

