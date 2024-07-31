Right-hander Jack Flaherty landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, but he was very nearly a New York Yankee. The Yankees and Detroit Tigers reached a preliminary agreement on a Flaherty trade, but New York backed out after reviewing his medical records, reports The Athletic. The agreed upon trade package is unknown.

"I can't comment on medical stuff with trades as a general point," Tigers president Scott Harris said following the Flaherty trade (via the Detroit Free Press). "And if medical stuff did affect any of the trades, that's not on our end. You can't ask me about that because we're not the one trading for Jack, so not commenting on any of that stuff because I can't."

Flaherty, 28, missed a start with a lower back issue in early July and received two injections. He had shoulder trouble in both 2021 and 2022, though Flaherty has not missed a start with an arm issue since. Medical reviews are subjective. One team's red flag could be another team's non-issue. Obviously the Dodgers were fine with Flaherty's medicals.

Two years ago the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas at the deadline after he'd missed a few starts with shoulder inflammation in July. They signed off on his medicals, then he struggled down the stretch, and required surgery the next spring that sidelined him just about the entire season. It's possible New York scrutinizes medicals more closely after Montas.

It was reported the Yankees had interest in Flaherty, and if they acquired him, they would flip lefty Nestor Cortes elsewhere. It's unknown whether the Yankees got down the road on any trade talks about Cortes, then had to back out after reviewing Flaherty's medicals. Flaherty was our No. 14 trade candidate. Here's the write-up:

Give Flaherty credit: his stock is higher now than it was last deadline, when the Cardinals shipped him to the Orioles. He's throwing a little harder; he's generating more whiffs and more chases; and he has a dazzling statline despite not really altering his arsenal in a meaningful way. He's a free agent at year's end, and the Tigers have no reason to hold onto him past the deadline unless they want to use the exclusive negotiating window to work out a new deal. Shy of that, we'll note that Flaherty has been dealing with some back issues that haven't yet landed him on the IL; in turn, we have to assume they'll be a non-factor at the deadline.

Flaherty made 18 starts with the Tigers and pitched to a 2.95 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings. He has been especially good of late, posting a 2.08 ERA with a .560 opponent's OPS in his last seven innings. The Tigers scratched Flaherty from Monday's start to protect him prior to the deadline. He would have started Thursday had he not been traded.

The Dodgers sent catcher/first base prospect Thayron Liranzo and shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney to Detroit in the trade just prior to the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Flaherty will make his first start for the team this weekend against the Oakland Athletics.