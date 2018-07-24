Yankees backup catcher awarded for 'hustle' a day after the Gary Sanchez incident
Austin Romine won it, but it's safe to say Sanchez was knocked out of the running Monday night
On Tuesday, the MLB Alumni Association awarded Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine the team's "Heart and Hustle" Award as the team's hardest-working player, entering him as a nominee for the league-wide award. At any other time, this would be a complete footnote of an award, but the nomination was awarded just one day after their starting catcher Gary Sanchez was thrown out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning down by one. You know, that scenario every kid recreates in their backyard.
The Yankees' Brett Gardner is MLB's current holder of the award. This timing, of course, is likely entirely coincidental. Last year, nominees were revealed on July 18, the week after the All Star break. However, that doesn't make the award any less hilarious. As with any situation involving the Yankees losing, fans were quick to jump on the nomination's unfortunate timing.
Then there were the real overreactions.
Sanchez has been down all season -- he's batting .188/.283/.416 so far this year -- but the 25-year-old catcher is still coming off of an All-Star caliber season. Even though it unarguably hasn't been his season, he's still liable to get hot. However, he'll need to do it sooner rather than later. It may not have meant to, but Yankees Twitter is out here sending messages.
