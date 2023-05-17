This week's series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays has been anything but dull. On Monday, the Blue Jays were none too pleased with Aaron Judge glancing to his right during his eighth inning at-bat. Then, on Tuesday, Yankees righty Domingo Germán was ejected following a foreign substance check.

In the third inning Tuesday, the Toronto dugout and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas exchanged words, seemingly because the Blue Jays did not like that Rojas was positioned outside the coach's box. All of this stems back to their complaint with Judge, who they claimed was sneaking a look at New York's base coaches, allegedly improperly positioned Monday.

"It's easy to look at a runner at second when you're hitting. It's tough to look into the dugout. It's probably a little bit easier to look at a coach," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told MLB.com on Tuesday before the game. "I think that there's boxes on the field for a reason. I think when it's a glaring 30 feet where you're not in that spot, you kind of put two and two together a little bit."

Here is Tuesday's exchange between Rojas and the Blue Jays dugout:

The spat continued in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Yankees manager Aaron Boone chirped and motioned toward Blue Jays third base coach Luis Rivera to get in the coach's box. For what it's worth, almost no first or third base coach actually stays in the coach's box. They all move around throughout the game to get the best possible vantage point.

Tuesday's game is the second in a four-game series at Rogers Centre between the two AL East rivals. The Yankees won Monday's series opener and the season series is tied 2-2 in the early going.