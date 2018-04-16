Yankees' Brandon Drury admits to batting with blurred vision 'all the time' while battling migraines

Drury is currently on the disabled list

Baseball players are rarely 100 percent physically. The day in, day out nature of the 162-game season ensures every player is banged up to some degree. Something is always aching.

In the case of New York Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury, he's played through much more than aches and pains. He admitted Monday to playing -- and batting -- with blurred vision while battling migraines.

Yikes! Hitting with 20/20 vision is hard enough. Imagine doing it with blurred vision? Drury is a career .270/.319/.447 hitter in 297 games, which is more or less league average. And apparently he did that while dealing with blurred vision at times. Huh.

Drury is currently on the disabled list with those migraines. A week or two ago he said he played with them for years, but didn't say anything until recently because they're worse than ever before. The Yankees have sent him for a battery of tests in the meantime.

Baseball players are tough, man. They play through all sorts of bumps and bruises. But blurred vision? Doesn't seem like the best idea when you've got 90-something mile an hour fastballs coming your way.

