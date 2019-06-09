Yankees' Brett Gardner needed stitches after splitting open his lip with frustrated helmet throw

Inanimate objects remain undefeated versus humans

The Yankees fell to the Indians on Saturday (CLE 8, NYY 4), and along the way New York outfielder Brett Gardner endured an 0 for 4 day at the plate. Following one particularly frustrating out, Gardner, in keeping with ancient tradition, responded to unfavorable sports outcomes by assaulting an inanimate object -- his batting helmet, in this case. As you're about to see, the batting helmet won the fight for which it did not ask: 

And: 

Blood -- first blood -- hath been drawn. Those are the immediate ramifications of Gardner's actions. Now for those of the near- to mid-term: 

And: 

Going without a touch of lidocaine seems an unnecessary bit of self-flagellation on Gardner's part, but doubling up on consequences can really impart a life lesson. 

People, even when we win a fight with an inanimate object, we lose. Yet we fight on. There's some nobility in there if you squint. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

