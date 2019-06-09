Yankees' Brett Gardner needed stitches after splitting open his lip with frustrated helmet throw

The Yankees fell to the Indians on Saturday (CLE 8, NYY 4), and along the way New York outfielder Brett Gardner endured an 0 for 4 day at the plate. Following one particularly frustrating out, Gardner, in keeping with ancient tradition, responded to unfavorable sports outcomes by assaulting an inanimate object -- his batting helmet, in this case. As you're about to see, the batting helmet won the fight for which it did not ask:

It's all fun and games until the helmet bounces back and hits you in the face. pic.twitter.com/gy6Lpgrhlf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2019

And:

UPDATE:



Helmet - 1

Brett Gardner - 0 pic.twitter.com/lMhc0XpapL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2019

Blood -- first blood -- hath been drawn. Those are the immediate ramifications of Gardner's actions. Now for those of the near- to mid-term:

Brett Gardner looks extremely metal tonight. His lip is split so badly he required six stitches. Ouch. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 8, 2019

And:

Gardner got stitched up without any numbing agents. Said that hurt more than getting hit by the helmet comebacker. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 8, 2019

Going without a touch of lidocaine seems an unnecessary bit of self-flagellation on Gardner's part, but doubling up on consequences can really impart a life lesson.

People, even when we win a fight with an inanimate object, we lose. Yet we fight on. There's some nobility in there if you squint.