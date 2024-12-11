The Yankees missed out on retaining Juan Soto in free agency, as the superstar outfielder landed with the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal a few days ago. The Yankees' final offer was a reported $760 million over 16 years, but there were other items included on the Mets' side that the Yankees' didn't offer. There was a $75 million signing bonus, for example.

There's also been much ado on the ol' internet about the lack of a Soto family suite in Yankee Stadium. The Mets, on the other hand, included the free amenity in their winning offer.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't second guessing himself there.

"I don't think the suite is a possession arrow one way or the other, especially when you're making that kind of money," Cashman said Wednesday from the Winter Meetings, via The Athletic. "We provide a suite for the family members, for the wives. We're probably one of the more unique organizations that provide seats outside automatically, but we do provide a suite because of the weather. If they want to be upstairs, they have a choice. We have a great family room set up with babysitting. It's a great, safe setup to take care of families.

"When we have a roster with a lot of great players and high-end players, we've gone through a process in previous negotiations where (suite discussions occurred) and that is what we did. We're gonna honor those. No regrets there."

Further, Cashman noted, according to MLB.com, that "some high-end players that make a lot of money for us, if they want suites, they buy them."

The Yankees do have plenty of players making a lot of money. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole are carrying deals of over $300 million while Carlos Rodón has a $162 million deal. The Yankees also signed lefty ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal after losing out on Soto.