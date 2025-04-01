The New York Yankees have brought back a familiar face as they navigate their early season pitching injuries. The Yankees have signed veteran righty reliever Adam Ottavino to a major-league contract and added him to their active roster, the team announced Tuesday. New closer Devin Williams was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.

Ottavino, 39, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Yankees, throwing 84 ⅔ innings with a 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts. The Yankees salary dumped him on the Boston Red Sox after 2020 -- they gave the Red Sox a prospect and received no return in the trade -- and Ottavino spent the last three seasons across town with the New York Mets.

The Yankees are not only without starters Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil. They're also missing several important relievers early this season. Here are New York's injured relievers:

Hamilton is on a minor-league rehab assignment and is expected to join the Yankees as soon as he is eligible to come off the injured list next week. Cousins is on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to return until late May. Loáisiga said he's targeting late May or June for his return. Beeter and Effross aren't due back anytime soon either.

Ottavino spent spring training with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract. He allowed six runs in five innings, then was released at the end of camp. Last year he threw 56 innings with a 4.34 ERA for the Mets and fell out of manager Carlos Mendoza's circle of trust. Since 2017, Ottavino's 496 appearances are third most in baseball behind Andrew Chafin (500) and Hector Neris (498).

Williams allowed one run and got the save on Opening Day. It is his only appearance of the season so far. Players on the paternity list must miss at least one game but no more than three games, so Williams will return no later than Friday. The Yankees will have to make another roster move at that point to keep Ottavino.

The Yankees are 3-0 this season thanks to a historic home run barrage over the weekend.