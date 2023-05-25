With the Yankees' rotation dealing with Domingo Germán's "sticky stuff" suspension and the demotion of Jhony Brito to the minors, an opening for a spot start falls on Friday. It'll be right-handed prospect Randy Vásquez making his MLB debut, he told reporters Thursday, including MLB.com.

Germán is eligible to return from his suspension Sunday and Luis Severino will get the ball on Saturday, so Vásquez rounds out the rotation for the Yankees' home series against the Padres.

Vásquez, 24, was an international signee out of the Dominican Republic and made his professional debut in the Yankees' organization in 2018. He's worked his way up the chain since and has made nine starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, pitching to a 4.85 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.

A "three-true-outcome" outing might be on the docket for Vásquez Friday. In his 42 2/3 Triple-A innings this season, he's struck out 50, walked 23 and allowed five home runs. The Padres can be heavy on walks, strikeouts and home runs, too.

As noted, this seems like a spot start for Vásquez. Once the Yankees can re-insert Germán into the rotation, he'll join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and Severino to round out the five for the time being. Carlos Rodón and Frankie Montas remain on the injured list.

The Yankees enter play Thursday at 30-21, six games behind the Rays in the AL East.