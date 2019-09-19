Yankees' CC Sabathia gets big ovation in final regular season start at Yankee Stadium
Sabathia is retiring after this season
Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees stalwart CC Sabathia made his final regular season home start in pinstripes. He is retiring after the season and is not scheduled to pitch during the team's final homestand.
Sabathia, who returned from a knee injury recently, was on a limited pitch count, and was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday. He received a huge ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd as he walked off the mound and was greeted by his teammates in front of the dugout.
Here's the video:
The Yankees are of course heading to the postseason this year, so Sabathia has not necessarily pitched his final game in Yankee Stadium. The team is talking about using him as a reliever in October, however, so he's not viewed as a rotation candidate.
Sabathia, 39, originally signed a seven-year contract worth $161 million with the Yankees back in 2009. That was the largest pitching contract in baseball history at the time. He led the team to the World Series title that season and owns a career 134-88 record with a 3.80 ERA in 11 seasons in New York. Sabathia was everything New York expected.
Earlier this season Sabathia recorded his 250th win and 3,000th strikeout. He became the 17th pitcher in history -- and only the third left-hander -- to record 3,000 career strikeouts. Back in spring training Sabathia announced 2019 will be his final season.
