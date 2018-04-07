Yankees' CC Sabathia leaves start with hip injury, to undergo MRI
The Yankees are already facing injury problems in 2018
In Friday night's marathon Orioles-Yankees game (BAL-NYY GameTracker), New York starter CC Sabathia was forced to leave after just four innings because of what the team announced as right hip soreness. The team also announced that Sabathia would undergo an MRI on Friday night. The results of that MRI have not yet been made public.
Needless to say, this would be a notable loss for the Yankees. Sabathia has pitched to a solid 4.00 ERA after two starts this season, and he's a core member of the rotation. As well, the Yankees already have five players on the disabled list: Greg Bird, Clint Frazier, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Hicks, and Billy McKinney.
Sabathia, 37, has dealt with knee, hamstring, and groin problems in recent seasons. He's also the active leader in career innings pitched (3,326 and counting).
