Yankees' CC Sabathia will reportedly announce plans to retire after 2019 season

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia will hold a press conference Saturday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa to officially announce his retirement after the 2019 season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

Sabathia, 38, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Yankees in early November after posting a 3.65 ERA -- his lowest mark since 2012 -- over 29 regular-season starts in 2018. After signing the contract, he said he planned on the 2019 campaign being his final season in MLB, and he'll make that official this weekend.

This past December, Sabathia underwent angioplasty for a blocked artery. Sabathia had the procedure in which doctors insert a stent to open the artery after experiencing chest pain, acid reflux and an unusual amount of sweating while exercising. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the club will "slow play" Sabathia for the beginning of the season.

Sabathia will pursue a second World Series ring with the Yankees in 2019 while adding to his Hall of Fame resume. The 6-foot-6 lefty is entering his 19th season, and he is just 14 strikeouts short of 3,000 and four wins shy of 250 victories for his career. There are nine pitchers who have at least 3,000 strikeouts and 250 wins and eight of them are in the Hall of Fame. Only Roger Clemens (4,672 strikeouts; 354 wins) isn't and he remains on the ballot. The six-time All-Star's career also features an American League Cy Young Award and AL Championship Series MVP.

Before Sabathia can join a 2019 Yankees rotation that features Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ, he must first serve a five-game suspension he incurred for intentionally throwing at Tampa Bay's Jesus Sucre in September 2018. He'll be allowed to pitch on April 3 against the Detroit Tigers.