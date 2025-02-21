Beards are no longer banned in the Bronx. The New York Yankees announced Friday morning that they are altering their longstanding facial hair policy. Players and uniformed personnel will now be allowed to have "well-groomed beards," team chairman Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. The Yankees previously had an infamous policy that mandated players could have mustaches but no other facial hair. That policy was put in place by former owner George Steinbrenner, Hal's father, in the 1970s.

Here's Hal Steinbrenner's statement on the change:

"In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees -- spanning several eras -- to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

The Yankees' "appearance policy" also states that players cannot have hair that goes past their collars. That part of the policy appears to be unchanged.

Several former Yankees players, including Andrew McCutchen and Cameron Maybin, have spoken out against the team's old facial hair policy. Active players on the team have privately griped as well. Back in 2013, the Yankees were informed former San Francisco Giants closer Brian Wilson would not sign with them because he wouldn't shave his beard.

No player has ever refused to shave and outright challenged the old facial hair policy, though several pushed the envelope and played with 5 o'clock shadows. New Hall of Famer CC Sabathia did that frequently during his time in pinstripes. In 1995, the Yankees waived the facial hair policy in part to accommodate rental ace Jack McDowell's goatee.

The Yankees' facial hair policy has impacted many players over the last five decades. Getty Images

George Steinbrenner bought the team in 1973 and implemented the facial hair policy in 1976, which was strongly influenced by his military background. Steinbrenner passed away in 2010 and the no-beard policy remained until Friday. Players such as Jason Giambi, Johnny Damon, and Gerrit Cole all shaved their beards and trimmed their hair to join the Yankees.

The Yankees went 94-68 and won the AL pennant in 2024. They will play their first spring training game Friday.