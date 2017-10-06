Yankees chase Indians ace Corey Kluber in less than three innings in ALDS Game 2
Baseball is so unpredictable and we got another reminder in Yankees-Indians ALDS Game 2
Not that we needed a reminder, but the Baseball Gods provided us with one regarding just how unpredictable baseball can be in Progressive Field Friday evening.
One night after being completely shut down by Trevor Bauer, the Yankees chased the American League's best pitcher, Corey Kluber, in the third inning.
Crazy, right?
Kluber lasted just 2 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the ALDS (GameTracker), allowing six runs on seven hits. He struggled with command pretty much from the get-go.
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning:
.@ElGarySanchez puts the @Yankees up early in Game 2. #ALDS— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 6, 2017
Visit https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6 for channel info. pic.twitter.com/5hzG1iSjE5
In the top of the third, Aaron Hicks would go yard for a three-run bomb.
No shortage of offense in Game 2 on MLB Network! #ALDS— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 6, 2017
Visit https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6 for channel info. pic.twitter.com/3J6IMTzaQm
That would be it for Kluber.
There aren't many other ways to approach this than to say Kluber was shelled. We know about the dominant postseason history, so it's not like anyone would be stupid enough to put some ignorant "choker" label on him. He simply didn't have his best stuff and got crushed by a good offense. It happens.
It doesn't, however, often happen to Kluber at all. He allowed at least five earned runs three times this season, but none after May 2. In fact, he never allowed more than three earned runs after May 2 this season.
In Kluber's entire career, he has given up at least five runs while pitching no more than four innings just six times.
Remember, in this one he didn't complete three innings while giving up six earned runs. Previously, that had never happened in Kluber's entire career. Not one time in his 163 regular-season starts or six postseason starts. Hell, he only gave up seven earned runs all last postseason and that came in 34 1/3 innings with four of those runs coming in Game 7 of the World Series when he wsa clearly out of gas.
All things considered, the Yankees just handed Kluber the worst outing of his career.
As noted, with the Yankees having been shut down by Bauer in Game 1, this was about as unpredictable a result as anyone could have possibly fathomed. That's why we watch the MLB playoffs and this is only the sixth game of many.
-
Nats fans burning sage outside park
The Nationals are the cursed one in a series against the Cubs
-
Encarnacion exits with ankle injury
The Indians announced the injury as an ankle sprain
-
Red Sox-Astros Things to Know
The Astros beat the Red Sox handily again and the series is on the brink of finishing
-
MLB fines D-Backs, coach for watch
MLB determined the watch was not used to gain an advantage in the game
-
Clayton Kershaw ready for playoffs
Kershaw's 4-7 record has been talked about to death, but has he earned the status of a playoff...
-
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS rosters
Here are the 25-man rosters for the best-of-five series between the Diamondbacks and Dodge...
Add a Comment