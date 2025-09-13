For the 33rd consecutive season, the New York Yankees have a winning record. The Yankees won their 82nd game of the season Friday night at Fenway Park (NYY 4, BOS 1) thanks to six no-hit innings from reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Aaron Judge slugged his 362nd career home run, passing Joe DiMaggio for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise leaderboard.

Here is the final out of New York's 82nd win:

The Yankees last had a losing season back in 1992, when they went 76-86 and wasted a Cy Young-caliber season from Melido Perez (2.87 ERA in 247 2/3 innings). Their worst record since 1992 is 82-80 in 2023. They clinched a winning record on the second-to-last day of the season that year to keep this streak alive.

Thirty-three consecutive winning seasons is not only the second-longest such streak in baseball history. It's the second-longest streak of winning seasons in the history of the four major North American pro sports leagues. Here are the longest streaks of winning seasons:

39 seasons: 1926-64 Yankees 33 seasons: 1993-2025 Yankees (active) 32 seasons: 1951-83 Montreal Canadiens 29 seasons: 1967-96 Boston Bruins 24 seasons: 1992-2016 Detroit Red Wings

The longest streak of consecutive winning seasons by an MLB team other than the Yankees is 18 by the Baltimore Orioles (1968-85). The second-longest active streak is 15 straight winning seasons by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won their 82nd game on Wednesday.

Of course, the Yankees are looking to clinch a lot more than a winning season these days. Friday's win moved them to 1 ½ games up on the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot, and they're 4 1/2 games up on a postseason berth. The Yankees are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East with 15 games remaining.