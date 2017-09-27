Yankees clinch home-field advantage in American League Wild Card Game

With a win on Tuesday night over the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees clinched home-field advantage in next week's American League Wild Card Game.

The Yankees will most likely be hosting the Minnesota Twins. With less than a week to go in the regular season, the Yankees can finish no worse than 88-74 -- the same record the Twins would own if they win the remainder of their games. The Yankees own the tiebreaker, however, given they went 4-2 versus the Twins during the season.

As such, the AL Wild Card Game will most likely take place next Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The winner of that game figures to go on to play the Cleveland Indians.

Note that there's a chance the Yankees still win the AL East. With Tuesday's results, the Yankees are now three back with five to play. Obviously it's not likely, but we're obligated to point it out all the same.