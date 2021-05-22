Not too long ago it was panic city in the Bronx. The New York Yankees stumbled to a 5-10 start to the 2021, but they've since turned their season around, and Saturday's win over the Chicago White Sox was their 22nd win in their last 31 games (NYY 7, CWS 0). The Yankees are undefeated in their last 10 series (8-0-2).

Pitching, not the offense, has carried the Yankees during this 22-9 stretch, and that has been especially true lately. On Saturday, Gerrit Cole shut the White Sox out across seven innings despite fighting his control. He walked three batters Saturday after walking three batters in his previous eight starts combined. Cole now has 92 strikeouts and eight walks in 64 2/3 innings this year.

Here's what New York's rotation has done the last four games:

A no-hitter followed by three excellent outings. This is the only the second time in Yankees franchise history that their starters threw at least seven scoreless innings in four consecutive games. Johnny Allen, George Pipgras, and Hall of Famers Red Ruffing and Lefty Gomez did it from May 11-16, 1932. That's the only other time it's happened.

Following Saturday's game, Yankees starters own a 3.38 ERA this year, seventh lowest in baseball and second lowest in the American League. Only White Sox starters have been better (3.02 ERA). The pitching has had to be great too, because even with Saturday's seven-run outburst, New York is averaging only 4.00 runs per game in 2021, the 11th fewest in baseball.

Jameson Taillon will look to continue to the rotation excellence in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Taillon has been New York's worst starter this season, pitching to a 5.73 ERA in eight starts despite 46 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.