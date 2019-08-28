Yankees' Clint Frazier will likely be called up when rosters expand in September
Frazier has been passed over for call-ups on multiple occasions since his demotion in June
With less than a month left in the regular season, the Yankees are well on their way to winning their first division title in seven years. On Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that outfielder Clint Frazier will "probably" rejoin the team when rosters expand in September.
The Yankees sent Frazier, 24, down to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre in June, to make roster space when the club acquired Edwin Encarnacion. In 54 games with the Yankees prior to being sent down, Frazier slashed .283/.330/.513 with 34 RBI, and 11 home runs. Even when the Yankees saw injuries to the likes of Aaron Hicks, Cameron Maybin, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton and Encarnacion, Frazier remained in the minors. The Yankees cited his defensive woes as a reason for his time in the minors.
Prior to his demotion, Frazier misplayed multiple balls in the outfield, some of which contributed to blowing close games. He recorded a negative-eleven defensive runs saved during his time with the Yankees this season, according to Fangraphs. The Yankees decided to stick with Mike Tauchman, a much stronger defender, but Tauchman's bat isn't at the same level as Frazier's.
The Encarnacion signing and subsequent Frazier demotion made plenty speculate that Frazier would be on the trading block at this year's July 31 deadline. But the Yankees reportedly passed up on offers to trade Frazier for starting pitchers.
Since heading back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Frazier is slashing just .245/.303/.425 with a .726 OPS and seven home runs across 57 games.
