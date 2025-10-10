New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger will not exercise the $25 million player option in his contract and will instead become a free agent this offseason, reports MLB.com. The decision will not be made official until after the World Series, when the offseason begins. Bellinger will be due a $5 million buyout, so it's really a $20 million decision.

"Yeah, absolutely," Bellinger said after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS when asked if he would be open to returning to the team in 2026. "I had an unbelievable time putting on this uniform. Yankee Stadium, the fans, the organization, the culture that these guys have created in this locker room. It really is special."

Bellinger, 30, had a terrific season in New York, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 3 stolen bases while seamlessly bouncing around the outfield. He played at least 40 games in all three outfield spots and played some first base as well. The 29 home runs are his most since his NL MVP season in 2019, and his 5.0 WAR was his best since 2019 as well.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a salary dump trade with the Chicago Cubs as part of their Plan B pivot after losing Juan Soto. Cody Poteet, the right-hander the Yankees sent the Cubs in the trade, was designated for assignment in spring training. For all intents and purposes, the Yankees picked up a 5.0 WAR outfielder for free in the offseason.

Because he received (and rejected) the qualifying offer two years ago, the Yankees can not make Bellinger the qualifying offer again, and will not receive draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere. Trent Grisham will be a free agent as well and a center fielder will be a top priority for New York this winter. They figure to explore a Bellinger reunion.

Two years ago Bellinger was one of the "Boras Four" along with Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell. The four Scott Boras clients were unable to secure long-term contracts that offseason and instead settled for one-year deals with player options. Chapman and Snell have since signed long-term deals. Bellinger will now try to do the same.

The Yankees went 94-68 during the regular season, then were ousted in four games by the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. Bellinger's father, Clay, was a utility bench player for the Yankees from 1999-2001.