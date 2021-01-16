The New York Yankees and free-agent right-hander Corey Kluber are finalizing a deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical, Passan adds.

Kluber, who turns 35 in April, missed nearly all of his final season with Cleveland in 2019 due to a broken arm and an oblique injury. The two-time Cy Young winner was dealt to the Texas Rangers last offseason, but endured another injury-ridden season. He was shut down with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain in late July after what ended up being his only appearance of 2020.

The veteran right-hander must have impressed enough for the Yankees to sign him during his recent showcase, and he's expected to be fully healthy for spring training.

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will continue to provide updates.