Yankees could be without Gary Sanchez for a month due to aggravated groin injury
Sanchez won't be back until late August at the earliest
Earlier in the week, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez became entangled in a controversy stemming from his lack of hustle.
Sanchez was revealed to have aggravated an old groin injury and was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday. A day later, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced that they don't expect Sanchez to return for at least a month:
That's a rough break for the Yankees, who will now have to lean on Austin Romine behind the plate as they try to get back into the American League East race. It's also a rotten turn for Sanchez, who hit the DL with a .188/.283/.416 line.
If there is good news here, it's that the Yankees are all but certain to make the postseason. In that sense, the most important bit here is for Sanchez to make sure he's hearty and hale before October. The Yankees could use a productive Sanchez if they're to make a run at the pennant.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Yanks, Red Sox project after trades
Both the Yankees and Red Sox have made a notable trade in the past day
-
RP trade alternatives to Britton
From Jose Alvarez to Jonny Venters and everyone in between
-
MLB Wednesday: what you need to know
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
MLB rumors: Interest in Reds' relievers
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Should your team buy, sell or hold?
Let's assign each team to their group leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline