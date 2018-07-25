Yankees could be without Gary Sanchez for a month due to aggravated groin injury

Earlier in the week, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez became entangled in a controversy stemming from his lack of hustle.

Sanchez was revealed to have aggravated an old groin injury and was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday. A day later, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced that they don't expect Sanchez to return for at least a month:

Cashman also said they expect Sanchez to return at the end of August or beginning of September. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 25, 2018

That's a rough break for the Yankees, who will now have to lean on Austin Romine behind the plate as they try to get back into the American League East race. It's also a rotten turn for Sanchez, who hit the DL with a .188/.283/.416 line.

If there is good news here, it's that the Yankees are all but certain to make the postseason. In that sense, the most important bit here is for Sanchez to make sure he's hearty and hale before October. The Yankees could use a productive Sanchez if they're to make a run at the pennant.