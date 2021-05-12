The New York Yankees have had seven members of their traveling party test positive for COVID-19, according to manager Aaron Boone's pregame comments on Wednesday. Three of the seven positive tests came from coaches and the other four are support staff members. All seven members had previously been vaccinated, and six of the cases are considered asymptomatic in nature, Boone noted. The Yankees had previously had two coaches and one support staff member test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series opener against the Rays in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Third base coach Phil Nevin was the first announced as one of the positive tests and is under quarantine protocol. After the series opener -- a 3-1 Yankees win -- the team also announced that first base coach Reggie Willits had also tested positive, as had an unnamed member of the support staff who is not a coach.

Although Boone said on Tuesday that no players were impacted by the situation, shortstop Gleyber Torres was removed from Wednesday's lineup as the team awaits his test results. The team appears set to play its Wednesday night game despite the additional positive results, and released a lineup about 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

The news comes after the team reportedly achieved the 85-percent threshold for vaccinations.

Part of the incentive from Major League Baseball for achieving at least 85 percent vaccinated for a team's "Tier 1" individuals include the relaxing of the COVID-19 restriction; individuals will not have to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen, will no longer be required to wear the league's COVID-19 tracing program's tracking devices and are allowed to gather for activities in the clubhouse, team bus/plane. "Tier 1" includes the team's traveling party, or players, coaches, trainers, and other assorted staff. For teams that reach the 85-percent vaccinated mark, they also are given the option to be exempt from the league's twice weekly testing.

Since the Yankees got to the vaccination threshold among their players and staff, vaccinated individuals are also no longer required to have to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, unless they have symptoms.