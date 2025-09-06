The New York Yankees lost their series-opening contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, dropping a 7-1 contest that leaves them four games back in the American League East. Afterward, the discourse was less about the game's outcome and more about how superstar Aaron Judge fared in his first appearance in the outfield since July 25.

Judge, 33, required a short stint on the injured list after suffering a strained flexor in his throwing arm. He had been limited to designated hitter duty since returning in early August. At the time, Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that Judge's throwing wouldn't likely return to form this season. Although Judge pushed back on Boone's declaration, there seemed to be more truth than not to the assertion based on what was on display on Friday night.

Indeed, Judge's throwing ability was tested early, with the Blue Jays waving around Daulton Varsho on a two-out single in the top of the first inning. While Judge appeared in position to gun down Varsho at the plate -- something he may have done if his arm were 100% -- he instead made a weak return throw to the cutoff man. Varsho scored to make it 3-0 Toronto.

Boone grew defensive when questioned about the play after the game, offering terse answers before stating: "We're handling it how we handle it, OK?"

The Blue Jays, for their part, conceded they intended to test Judge's throwing ability when they could.

"There was a little bit of unknown with how he was going to respond," manager John Schneider told reporters. "He's got a great arm. At that point, it's Varsho at second, so you don't really know because he can run. But we wanted to test it."

Judge was tasked with just one other throw on Friday night, but the game was well out of hand by that point.

Judge's limitations will be worth monitoring all the way into October, when teams ramp up their advance scouting and attempt to exploit every hole and bad tendency in an opponent's game. It's not just that Judge could cost the Yankees bases and runs, either. The reality is that he almost has to play the outfield if he's able, given how New York's roster is constructed around him.

With Judge occupying the DH spot, the Yankees took to a corner-outfield timeshare that included Cody Bellinger, Jasson Domínguez, and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees need Bellinger and Stanton's bats in the lineup to field their best offense. It's fair to wonder, though, how Stanton will hold up physically if he's tasked with more outfield exposure. Keep in mind, he's already logged 17 more outfield starts this year than last, when he didn't make a single start at a defensive position.

How the Yankees attempt to counterbalance Judge's limitations and manage their outfield logjam is to be seen. Judge will be back at DH for Saturday's game, with Bellinger and Domínguez manning the corners.