The New York Yankees have sent one of their trade deadline additions to the minors. Right-hander Jake Bird, who came over from the Colorado Rockies prior to last Thursday's deadline, was optioned to Triple-A, the Yankees announced Tuesday. Righty Mark Leiter Jr. is expected to be activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.

Bird has appeared in three games with New York and has allowed seven runs in two innings. That includes a grand slam in Friday's disastrous loss to the Miami Marlins and a walk-off three-run homer against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Bird, 29, had a 4.73 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 53 ⅓ innings with Colorado before the trade, though he was considered a strong change-of-scenery candidate given the quality of his two breaking balls. His struggles do predate his time in New York, as Bird allowed 19 runs in his final 9 ⅔ innings with the Rockies.

For what it's worth, there is no service time component to Bird's demotion. There are not enough days remaining in the season for his free agency to be pushed back. Part of Bird's appeal was the fact he is under team control through 2028 and not a rental. This is simply a "you're not pitching well and we need to get you right" demotion.

Jacob Bird NYY • RP • #59 ERA 5.53 WHIP 1.54 IP 55.1 BB 25 K 66 View Profile

The Yankees overhauled their bullpen at the deadline by adding Bird, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval. All three played a part in blowing last Friday's game against the Marlins. Bednar and Doval have since rebounded, including each throwing stress-free 1-2-3 innings on no more than 12 pitches in Monday's loss.

Leiter, 34, was New York's top bullpen addition at last year's trade deadline. He has been sidelined since July 6 with a fracture in his left knee. Leiter has a 4.46 ERA in 2025, though his strikeout and walk rates are excellent. He's been done in by the club's porous defense as much as anything.

Monday's loss was the Yankees' fourth straight. They are 60-53 and in the second wild card spot (-500 to make the playoffs, per DraftKings). Their lead on a postseason berth is down to 1 ½ games.