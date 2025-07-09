The New York Yankees on Wednesday designated veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment. The move almost certainly brings an end to LeMahieu's tenure with the team for which he's played since the start of the 2019 season.

The move comes even as LeMahieu is owed $15 million for next season and the balance of a $15 million salary for 2025. In essence, that means the Yankees are eating almost $22 million in exchange for getting LeMahieu off the roster. This season, the 36-year-old LeMahieu is batting .266/.338/.336 (91 OPS+) with two home runs in 45 games and most of his time spent at second base.

Signed by the Yankees to a six-year, $90 million free-agent contract before the 2019 season, LeMahieu thrived in the Bronx in that first season and during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. However, across the latter years of the contract he struggled with injuries and effectiveness. The start of his 2025 season was delayed by a calf injury he suffered during spring training. Over the last two seasons, he's been limited to 112 games combined and a 67 OPS+ at the plate.

The move comes just a day after Yankees manager Aaron Boone moved All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base as part of an infield shuffle and relegated LeMahieu to the bench. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Wednesday that LeMahieu told the club over the offseason that he was physically unable to play third base any longer. As for the void at third, Boone told reporters on Wednesday that some combination of Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and JC Escarra will pin down the position for now. Meantime, Cashman told reporters that he is "definitely going to be looking for upgrades" at the position leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

The LeMahieu-less Yankees enter Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with a 50-41 record on the season. That's good for second place in the American League East behind the streaking Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees, however, do presently occupy the top wild-card spot in the AL.