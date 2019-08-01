Yankees 'didn't get close to anything' at MLB trade deadline, says general manager Brian Cashman

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed without the New York Yankees making a significant move. It's not that the Yankees didn't have the need -- their pitching staff could've used reinforcements in some form or another -- yet they were evidently never close to an agreement, according to general manager Brian Cashman's post-deadline plans.

Here's part of what Cashman said, per ESPN:

"We didn't get close to anything," Cashman said a couple hours after the deadline passed. "But we certainly knocked on all doors and had a lot of ideas and exchange of ideas with clubs in our effort to improve."

The Yankees had been connected to numerous starters and relievers, ranging from Noah Syndergaard to Trevor Bauer (though league sources downplayed New York's interest in him to CBS Sports) to those who went unnamed in rumors. That the Yankees appeared unwilling to part with outfielder Clint Frazier and prospect Deivi Garcia limited their ability to make a move.

Indeed, the Yankees were reportedly asked by the Arizona Diamondbacks for Frazier, Clarke Schmidt, and others in exchange for Robbie Ray -- a price Cashman declined to meet.

Dbacks asked Yanks for Clarke Schmidt along with Frazier plus more in Ray talks — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Perhaps the Yankees were overvaluing Frazier, whose skill set is similar to Franmil Reyes -- the outfielder the San Diego Padres shipped to Cleveland as part of their three-team swap with Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds -- but it's hard to say without knowing more about the talks.

At minimum, it's fair to write the Yankees' deadline was a disappointment. Obviously the Yankees have a high-quality team in place -- one that should win the division and may go on to compete for the pennant and the championship -- but with the Houston Astros landing Zack Greinke (among others) you can understand why Yankees fans are miffed by inactivity.

Barring a World Series victory, don't be surprised if Cashman has to address his quiet deadline again in the coming months.