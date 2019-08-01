Yankees 'didn't get close to anything' at MLB trade deadline, says general manager Brian Cashman
The Yankees stood pat despite seemingly needing pitching help
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed without the New York Yankees making a significant move. It's not that the Yankees didn't have the need -- their pitching staff could've used reinforcements in some form or another -- yet they were evidently never close to an agreement, according to general manager Brian Cashman's post-deadline plans.
Here's part of what Cashman said, per ESPN:
"We didn't get close to anything," Cashman said a couple hours after the deadline passed. "But we certainly knocked on all doors and had a lot of ideas and exchange of ideas with clubs in our effort to improve."
The Yankees had been connected to numerous starters and relievers, ranging from Noah Syndergaard to Trevor Bauer (though league sources downplayed New York's interest in him to CBS Sports) to those who went unnamed in rumors. That the Yankees appeared unwilling to part with outfielder Clint Frazier and prospect Deivi Garcia limited their ability to make a move.
Indeed, the Yankees were reportedly asked by the Arizona Diamondbacks for Frazier, Clarke Schmidt, and others in exchange for Robbie Ray -- a price Cashman declined to meet.
Perhaps the Yankees were overvaluing Frazier, whose skill set is similar to Franmil Reyes -- the outfielder the San Diego Padres shipped to Cleveland as part of their three-team swap with Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds -- but it's hard to say without knowing more about the talks.
At minimum, it's fair to write the Yankees' deadline was a disappointment. Obviously the Yankees have a high-quality team in place -- one that should win the division and may go on to compete for the pennant and the championship -- but with the Houston Astros landing Zack Greinke (among others) you can understand why Yankees fans are miffed by inactivity.
Barring a World Series victory, don't be surprised if Cashman has to address his quiet deadline again in the coming months.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Aug. 1
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB roundup: Cubs tie for first again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Dodgers calling up top pitching prospect
Could the Dodgers' bullpen help in October come from starting pitching depth?
-
Grading the 2019 trade deadline buyers
Two AL contenders, however, had good-looking report cards
-
Grading the 2019 trade deadline sellers
Two NL West sellers received an A for their deadline activity
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
Here's a look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31