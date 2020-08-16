Watch Now: Highlights: Red Sox at Yankees ( 1:14 )

The New York Yankees placed a high-grade hitter on the injured list for the third time this week when they shelved infielder DJ LeMahieu on Sunday because of a sprained left thumb. (The Yankees recalled Miguel Andujar in a corresponding move.) Previously, the Yankees had deactivated Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (strained calf), leaving them without their three most productive hitters this season, as determined by OPS+.

In addition to giving the Yankees' injured list a fearsome heart-of-the-order, LeMahieu's inclusion serves to give New York fans a feeling of deja vu. Remember, the Yankees lost 1,000 more days to injury than any other team last season, according to Spotrac. Things aren't quite as dire right now, but the Yankees will be without some key contributors for the time being. In addition to the above names, the Yankees have lost Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle to Tommy John surgery, and haven't yet seen closer Aroldis Chapman return from his bout with COVID-19.

To think, the Yankees used the three-month delay caused by the pandemic to heal up. Had the season opened in March as planned, the Yankees might have entered the year without Stanton, Judge, Aaron Hicks, and James Paxton.

If there is any good news for the Yankees, it's that they're still all but certain to reach the playoffs. The expanded postseason structure means every first- and second-place team will reach October. The Yankees entered play on Sunday in first place in the American League East by two games, and with an 85.6 percent shot at winning the division, per Sportsline.

After the Yankees wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday, they'll embark on the toughest remaining stretch on their schedule: a 14-game sprint against a combination of the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves. If they can weather those two weeks, they close with 24 combined games against the Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, and Miami Marlins.

That's an easier stretch of games, and one that should allow the Yankees to lock up the division and rest their key players ahead of the postseason. Normally, the effects of that luxury seem overstated. With these Yankees? It just might be necessary if they want to live up to their potential.