Yankees' Domingo German gets half-season suspension under MLB domestic violence policy
German will miss 63 games in 2020 after being sidelined for the final 18 games in 2019
Major League Baseball on Thursday announced that Yankees right-hander Domingo German has been suspended 81 games under the league's and the union's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. German was placed on administrative leave under the policy on Sept. 19 of last year for an alleged incident of domestic violence. He missed the final nine games of the regular season plus New York's nine postseason games.
That leaves 63 games remaining in the suspension, which he'll serve at the front end of the 2020 season. In terms of number of games, German's suspension is the fourth longest ever under the policy, which has been in effect since 2015.
According to MLB's statement, German has agreed not to appeal the suspension. He also has agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence. Per the policy, German will undergo evaluation and treatment.
"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."
According to a November story from Ken Davidoff in the New York Post, German was involved in a physical altercation with Mara Vega, the mother of his children, on Sept. 16, and MLB was notified through a third party rather than the police. Vega was interviewed by MLB soon after the alleged incident.
German, 27, has spent parts of three seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees. In 2019, he made 24 starts and three relief appearances for the eventual AL East champions. If not for being placed on administrative leave at the time, German likely would've cracked the Yankees' playoff rotation.
While on-field considerations are secondary in serious situations such as these, the Yankees must now prepare to be without German for roughly the first two months of the season. Likely, they'll flesh out the back of their rotation with some combination of J.A. Happ -- assuming he's not traded -- and Jordan Montgomery until German returns.
