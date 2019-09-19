Yankees' Domingo German placed on administrative leave for violating MLB's domestic violence policy
According to the policy, the leave could last up to seven days, barring an extension
On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the league and Major League Baseball Player Associations' domestic violence policy.
Here's MLB's statement in full:
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on Administrative Leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. Per the policy, the initial period of Administrative Leave may last up to seven days, barring an extension.
Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations has commenced an investigation into the matter that led to his placement on Administrative Leave. MLB will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.
The Yankees also commented on the news:
"We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner's Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner."
German, 27, is 18-4 on the season with a 4.03 ERA.
CBS Sports will continue to update this news as necessary.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about Yanks in the playoffs
Here is everything you need to know about the Yankees heading into October
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Thursday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Cubs, Cardinals meet in huge series
The NL Central rivals play each other seven more times this season, starting on Thursday at...
-
Garrett runs off field after strikeout
This is the same Cincinnati Reds pitcher that tried to fight the entire Pittsburgh Pirates...
-
Alonso, Suarez battling for HR crown
Alonso clubbed his 49th homer of the season on Wednesday
-
MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out as we near October baseball