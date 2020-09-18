The New York Yankees are heating up at just the right time.

During Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker), the Bronx Bombers lived up to their moniker when they hit five home runs in an inning. It's the first time in franchise history that the club has hit five homers in an inning, and the five-homer inning ties an MLB record.

The Yanks' recent barrage of homers started back in this three-game series opener on Tuesday when they slugged six homers. They hit another seven homers in Wednesday's game.

Now, why don't we recap all the home runs from their record-setting fourth inning:

With Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson on the mound, Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit went back-to-back-to-back. Anderson recovered with a strikeout on Aaron Hicks, before giving up two more homers, to Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, back-to-back.

For Voit, the fourth-inning homer was his MLB-leading 20th home run on the season. It's also his third straight game with a home run. He now has six home runs and 16 RBI in his last six games. Stanton, who was recently activated from the injured list, hit his first home run in over a month. Furthermore, the exit velocity on the home runs was impressive:

The Exit Velocity (MPH) of each of the Yankees' homers are in red. Baseball Savant (MLB)

After a 5-15 slide, the Yankees have won seven straight games, outscoring their opponents, 61-13. Entering Thursday's game, the Yankees had moved up to the No. 5 playoff seed (they were hanging onto the final and eighth spot just a week ago) and are within three and a half games of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.