Yankees extend home run streak to 24 games, moving within three of Rangers' MLB record

The New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 on Friday at Yankee Stadium (box score) for their seventh straight victory. With Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and Giancarlo Stanton all back in New York's lineup (plus the addition of Edwin Encarnacion via trade), the first-place Yankees have one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball.

In Friday's win, the team's powerful lineup was on full display. With home runs from Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have now homered in 24 straight games. Plus, Sanchez and Torres became the first pair of Yankees teammates ever to each homer in three straight team games.

Sanchez is tied with Encarnacion for the most homers in the American League. Here's Sanchez's 23rd home run on the season:

And Torres' 18th homer:

The Yankees' current home run streak is the second longest in Yankees history, trailing only a 25-gamer in 1941. That '41 team went on to win the World Series and included six Hall of Famers, by the way: Phil Rizzuto, Joe DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Joe Gordon, Lefty Gomez and Red Ruffing.

Not only is that incredibly impressive, but the Yankees are also closing in on the longest home run streak in baseball history. That record belongs to the Texas Rangers, who had a 27-game home run streak in 2002.

The Yankees will continue their four-game series in the Bronx against the Astros -- a potential preview of a playoff series -- on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET