Gwen Goldman, 70, is an enormous New York Yankees fan that will have one of her MLB dreams come true on Monday night. When the Yankees face the Angels in the Bronx, Goldman will serve as an honorary bat girl for the team. This has been six decades in the making for Goldman.

Back in 1961, a 10-year-old Goldman wrote to the Yankees and then General Manager Roy Hamey to ask if she could be a bat girl.

The team responded, with the GM writing back, "I am sure you can understand that in a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout."

She didn't get the opportunity then, but her patience was rewarded and now she will get her childhood wish.

Goldman will be an honorary bat girl as part of the Yankees's HOPE Week initiative. She called it "her honor" and "her dream" and was emotional upon hearing the news -- which was all caught on camera.

Goldman's daughter reached out to the Yankees this year in hopes of getting a different response than the one her mother got all those years ago. After hearing Gwen's story, the Yankees invited her to fill the role and make it all up to her.

Goldman will have a spot in the dugout and will have all the responsibilities and roles that come with the job of bat person on Monday night.