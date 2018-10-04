Yankees fans chant 'We want Boston' during the team's Wild Card Game win over A's
The crowd at Yankee Stadium for the AL Wild Card Game had their minds on a particular rival
The Yankees prevailed over the Athletics in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. That means they'll advance to the ALDS to take on the Red Sox, their storied rival. As you might imagine, the Sox were very much on the mind of the Yankee Stadium crowd as victory over Oakland looked increasingly likely.
At the time of the sports-action footage you're about to see, the Yankees' lead was 3-0. In other words, the visitors were still very much within striking distance. Even so, confidence and a state of presumption carried the day. Prick up your ears, New Englanders ...
"We want Boston," the people of Yankee Stadium say.
That's precisely what they'll get. In addition to being blood rivals, the Red Sox and Yankees combined for 208 wins in the regular season, so this will no doubt be one of the compelling Division Series in the annals of same. The Red Sox have been MLB's best team thus far in 2018, and they eked out the season series against the Yankees 10-9.
Yankee fans, for good or ill, will get what they want starting Friday.
