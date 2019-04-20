Yankees fan's interference wipes Gleyber Torres home run off the board, leading to an ejection for Aaron Boone
The fan appeared to touch both the ball and the fielder's glove in the field of play
In the third inning of Saturday's Royals-Yankees contest in the Bronx (KC-NYY GameTracker), New York's Gleyber Torres sent a Heath Fillmyer fastball deep to left. Out in left, KC's Alex Gordon appeared poised to make a catch at the wall, but then this happened:
It was initially ruled to be Torres' fifth home run of the season, which would've given the Yankees a commanding 5-0 lead in this one. Upon review, however:
Torres was called out because of fan interference. Given that the fan, who was soon thereafter ejected from the ballpark, not only reached over the fence but also made contact with Gordon's glove, this was the correct decision on the part of the umpiring crew. Even so, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by second base ump Jerry Meals for arguing the call.
Here's the more interesting of those two ejections:
Boone may have been arguing the decision to keep runners and at first and second, which assumes that Gordon makes the catch and that DJ LeMahieu doesn't tag up and advance to third. Reasonable assumptions given that the ball was hit to left and that Gordon is a quality fielder. In any event, the Yankees wound up not scoring in the frame.
