The pair of New York Yankees fans who attempted to pry a Gleyber Torres foul ball from Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' glove on Tuesday night during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night had previously discussed what they would do in a similar scenario, they told ESPN after the game.

Betts appeared incensed at the moment, with replays showing that the fans had not only attempted to interfere with his glove, but had grabbed onto his free hand when he attempted to transfer the ball and show the umpire. Torres was deemed out on fan interference and the fans, who identified themselves to ESPN as Austin Capobianco (a season ticket holder) and John Peter, were escorted out of Yankee Stadium by security.

They claimed they were told they could return for Wednesday's Game 5.

"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco said. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up.

"Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."

Capobianco admitted that he knew he was in the wrong, and knew that he would be removed from the stadium. He added that he "patrols that wall" and that "they know that." Regardless, Major League Baseball's rulebook (rule 6.01) states the following:

When there is spectator interference with any thrown or batted ball, the ball shall be dead at the moment of interference and the umpire shall impose such penalties as in his opinion will nullify the act of interference.

Betts, for his part, seemed more than ready to move on after the game.

"When it comes to the first-inning play, it doesn't matter," he said. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine, he's fine, everything is cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm gonna focus on. We gotta turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

Betts' teammate Tommy Edman, however, had a stronger condemnation of the incident.

"That looked ridiculous from my perspective," Tommy Edman said afterward. "The guy was trying to yank his glove off and pulled on his wrist and it looked like he got ejected, which I'm glad he did. That was unacceptable for a fan."