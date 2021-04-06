The Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Rougned Odor to the New York Yankees, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Odor was designated for assignment out of spring training by the Rangers and they will be absorbing "almost the entirety" of his remaining salary (two years and $27 million) in the trade, per Passan.

Odor, 27, has shown the ability to hit 30 home runs in a season during his big-league career, but little else on the positive side. He has three 30-homer season and hit 10 last year in just 38 games. He's also a high-volume strikeout guy who rarely walks or hits for average. Through 3,434 career plate appearances, he carries a .237 average and .289 on-base percentage. In the past four years combined, he had a 77 OPS+. He posted a negative WAR in three of those four years.

One might ask: What's the allure? Well, Odor swings left-handed and we know all about that short right-field porch in Yankee Stadium. Of Odor's 146 career homers, only eight went the other way while 97 were pulled. Also, with nearly all Odor's salary being paid, there's really not much risk to grabbing the lottery ticket here, especially with his home run upside.

Don't expect anything resembling regular playing time for Odor and he actually might end up heading to the alternate site and starting the season in Triple-A. If he does grab a roster spot from anyone, it looks like it would be Tyler Wade or Jay Bruce.

The Yankees are 2-2 on the young 2021 season and play the Orioles again on Tuesday night, looking to move above .500 for the first time this season.