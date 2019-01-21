Yankees finally trade Sonny Gray to the Reds and flip prospect Shed Long to the Mariners, reports say

The New York Yankees have seemed likely to trade right-handed starter Sonny Gray dating back to the end of last season. On Monday, a long-rumored deal with the Cincinnati Reds reportedly came to pass. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees and Reds have finalized a trade that sends Gray to Cincinnati.

For a while, the hold up has been the Reds' and Gray's inability to agree to a contract extension. Now, though, that's reportedly been resolved:

Gray extension with #Reds complete, per source. Three years, $30.5M, covering 2020-22. Club option for ‘23 at $12M. All salaries can grow based on numerous escalators. Plus $500K of innings pitched bonuses each year. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 21, 2019

Gray, 29, is coming off his second lackluster season in his last three tries. He posted a 4.90 ERA and a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- the worst mark of his career -- with the Yankees in 2018. The Reds are hoping Gray can return to his old, above-average self. It's worth noting that, with the Reds, Gray will be reunited with pitching coach Derek Johnson, whom he flourished under as an amateur at Vanderbilt University.

Gray will represent the latest in a string of veteran additions to the Reds' roster. Cincinnati had already added Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Tanner Roark, and Matt Kemp this winter. The Reds are reportedly also landing left-hander Reiver Sanmartin in the deal.

Reds also get LHP Reiver Sanmartin for Shed Long and comp pick — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) January 21, 2019

On the Yankees' side of things, it appears the top part of the payout will be infielder Shed Long. MLB.com ranked Long as the seventh-best Reds prospect, noting that the 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter has a chance to be an asset with the bat. He could reach the majors as soon as next season, with a long-term ceiling as a starting second baseman. According to multiple reports, the Yankees are flipping Long to the Mariners in exchange for outfield prospect Josh Stowers, who was a second-rounder out of Louisville in 2018. Stowers, 21, showed excellent speed, on-base abilities, and plus defense in center in the Low-A Northwest League last season.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman all but declared that Gray would be traded before the 2019 season began. After re-upping with Zach Britton and J.A. Happ, signing Adam Ottavino, and trading for James Paxton, Cashman was confident enough in his pitching depth to part ways with Gray.