Yankees, free-agent reliever Zach Britton reportedly agree to three-year deal

The market for left-handed reliever Zach Britton appeared to pick up after the Phillies announced the signing of free agent reliever David Robertson on Thursday. Now, the Yankees struck a three-year agreement to keep Britton in the Bronx, according to multiple reports.

Zach Britton has a deal with the Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2019

And here's Jon Heyman of Fancred with more details on the potential deal:

Yanks are close to a Britton deal. Will be 3 guaranteed but include opt out for Britton and opt in for Yankees that could make it 4 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 6, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Rosenthal reported that the Yankees remain in talks with Ottavino and Britton. He also added that it's not out of the question the club could sign both free agents.

Britton, 31, returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon in June and appeared in 41 games last season (16 with the Orioles and 25 with the Yankees). He pitched to a 3.10 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 21 walks in 40 2/3 innings. Britton is represented by Scott Boras and was in search of a four-year deal. It appears he'll get three with an option for a fourth year.