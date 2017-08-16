Yankees' Gary Sanchez explains how A-Rod and J-Lo helped him out of recent slump

Gary Sanchez hit a bit of a slump in recent months, and when young players go through slumps they turn to people who lived it. With that in mind, who better to turn to than a player that spent the last six years of his career slumping? Sanchez sought out the help of Yankee guilty pleasure Alex Rodriguez and New York guilty pleasure Jennifer Lopez, and apparently it helped.

Sanchez is 8 for 17 in the Yankees' recent homestand in five starts, shortly after having lunch with Rodriguez and Lopez.

"We talked about pretty much everything. Everything that comes from him, it's positive,'' Sanchez said, according to USA Today. "We talked a little bit about defense, creating a routine, following your routine, preparing for games."

The three have kept in touch since that lunch date via phone conversations, and Lopez has even shared words of encouragement for the young Yankee backstop.

"[Lopez] gave me some advice. It was positive advice, positive thinking,'' Sanchez said. "She's a superstar at what she does, a great singer and actress and Alex is a superstar in baseball. Any advice coming from them, I'll listen to them.''