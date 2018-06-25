Yankees' Gary Sanchez will be sidelined at least for 3-4 weeks with Grade 1 groin strain

As expected, the Yankees put catcher Gary Sanchez on the disabled list due to a right groin strain on Monday. A bit later, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters about the severity:

Gary Sanchez has a Grade 1 strain. Aaron Boone said it will probably be 3-4 weeks. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 25, 2018

Sanchez's name carries a ton of weight (rightfully) and it sound jarring to lose a guy of his caliber for around a month, but the Yankees will emerge from this just fine.

First off, the Yankees are playing .667 ball, which is a pace of 108 wins. They are 10 1/2 games away from not owning a playoff spot, which isn't even remotely a danger.

Next, Sanchez is really only providing power at the plate this season so far. He's hitting .190 with a .291 on-base percentage and 14 home runs. The Yankees have plenty of power, too, leading the majors with 124 home runs. One of the reasons the Yankees looked so scary in having the best record in baseball was that Sanchez hadn't gotten going yet. They've posted a 50-25 record with Sanchez hitting below the Mendoza Line, so what's it going to hurt to keep going without him for a bit.

Further, what if Sanchez does return with a vengeance just before the trade deadline? It'll be kind of similar to acquiring a stud power hitter in front of the trade deadline.

So, yes, the Sanchez news is a bit of a bummer as the Yankees have lost three games in a row for the first time all season, but they'll be more than fine. He might even benefit from the break.