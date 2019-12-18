Yankees' Gerrit Cole press conference: Live stream, watch online and things to know as New York introduces ace

Gerrit Cole will officially get his pinstripes Wednesday in the Bronx. The Yankees will introduce their new, $324 million ace in a Wednesday morning press conference at Yankee Stadium. Cole -- alongside agent Scott Boras, Yankees GM Brian Cashman, his new manager Aaron Boone and others -- will make his first public appearance as a Yankee and answer questions about his record-shattering contract.

Cole, 29, inked a nine-year deal worth $324 million during last week's Winter Meetings. It broke Stephen Strasburg's short-standing record for biggest pitching contract in MLB history and also is the largest baseball contract ever in terms of average annual value ($36 million. The ex-Astros righty is sure to face questions about his free-agent process, passing on the chance to play close to his hometown in Southern California and what his expectations are with the Yankees as he gets used to the New York media.

Below are details and three things to know about Wednesday's press conference.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Legends Club) -- Bronx, New York

TV: YES Network (regional) | Regional live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Things to know

1. This will be Cole's first public comments since World Series Game 7

The last time Cole met with reporters came minutes after the 2019 season ended and his Houston Astros fell short in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals. Cole, who was the winning pitcher in World Series Game 5, went to the Astros bullpen in Game 7 but never came in the game. As the Nationals celebrated, Cole made it clear he was turning his attention to free agency as he wore a Scott Boras cap while speaking to reporters.

2. It's been a busy two weeks for Scott Boras

Speaking of Boras, he'll be on hand for his third major press conference in less than a week. Baseball's most famous agent had quite a Winter Meetings, inking his top three free-agent clients to deals worth a combined $814 million. While Cole's deal is the largest, Boras also helped Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon get seven-year, $245 million deals from the Nationals and Angels, respectively.

3. Cole will be sporting a new look

Cole will be donning his new Yankees jersey (complete with its new Nike logo) on Wednesday, yes. But he is also set to be clean shaven thanks to a long-standing policy from his new employer. Cole sported a beard during his two-year tenure in Houston.