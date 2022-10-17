Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor launched a solo home run on Sunday night as part of Cleveland's Game 4 loss against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. What people are most likely to remember about Naylor's home run is how he celebrated: gesturing as though he was rocking a baby in his arms as he rounded the bases.

Take a look at Naylor's home run and celebration in all its moving picture glory:

For those who are not skilled at reading lips, Naylor appeared to use some choice language between making references to Cole as his "son." That is, according to teammate Triston McKenzie, Naylor's term of affection for pitchers he victimizes. Fair enough, though you can understand if some pitchers take exception -- if not to the celebration, then at least to giving up the home run.

Cole, to his credit, seemed indifferent and perhaps even amused after the game. "Yeah, whatever. It's cute… I didn't see it in the moment," he said as part of his press conference. "It wouldn't have bothered in the moment and it just is kind of funny."

Cole instead had bigger and better things to talk about as it pertained to his night. He delivered a high-quality start for the Yankees in an elimination game, tossing seven innings and surrendering just two runs on six hits and a walk. Cole struck out eight batters before departing in favor of the Yankees bullpen.

The Yankees and Guardians will conclude their best-of-five ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winning team will advance to the AL Championship Series, where they'll play a best-of-seven set against the Houston Astros for the pennant. The winner of that series will then advance to the World Series.