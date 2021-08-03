NEW YORK -- New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced following Monday's loss to the Orioles (BAL 7, NYY 1). Cole will miss his scheduled start Tuesday. It's unclear whether he is vaccinated or whether he is showing symptoms.

"Gerrit will not be pitching tomorrow. He's actually tested positive for COVID. He will not be pitching tomorrow," Boone said. "As for now, he is the only one (to test positive)."

The Yankees have had two separate COVID outbreaks this season despite being among the teams to hit the 85 percent vaccination threshold. Most of the coaching staff tested positive in May, then six players, including Aaron Judge, tested positive right after the All-Star break. Five of the six players have since rejoined the team.

Cole, 30, is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA and an MLB-leading 176 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings this season. Kyle Higashioka, Cole's personal catcher, was among the Yankees to test positive for COVID soon after the All-Star break. Higashioka caught Cole's most recent start.

Teams that hit the 85 percent vaccination enjoy relaxed COVID guidelines on masking, dining out, and other social aspects.

The Yankees are likely to start swingman Nestor Cortes Jr. in Cole's place Tuesday.