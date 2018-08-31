Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton becomes the fifth fastest player to 300 home runs in MLB history

The 300 home run club has added its 147th member.

Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton cracked a two-run opposite field home run against Tigers lefty Francisco Liriano for his 300th career homer. It was his 33rd homer of the season, so the other 267 came with the Marlins.

Here's video of the milestone blast.

Thursday is the 1,119th game of Stanton's career. Only four players reached 300 homers in fewer games: Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner (1,087), Ryan Howard (1,093), Juan Gonzalez (1,096), and Alex Rodriguez (1,117).

Stanton is also the ninth youngest player to reached 300 career home runs. Here's the list:

Alex Rodriguez: 27 years, 249 days Jimmie Foxx: 27 years, 328 days Ken Griffey Jr.: 28 years, 143 days Andruw Jones : 28 years, 144 days Albert Pujols: 28 years, 170 days Mel Ott: 28 years, 171 days Eddie Mathews: 28 years, 187 days Mickey Mantle: 28 years, 258 days Giancarlo Stanton: 28 years, 295 days

Stanton went into Thursday's game hitting .275/.349/.517 (129 OPS+) with 32 home runs in his first season in New York. He was also in a 6-for-38 skid since hitting his 299th career home run, though it should be noted Stanton had a home run robbed over the weekend. Orioles rookie center fielder Cedric Mullins stole Stanton's would-be 300th home run Saturday afternoon.

Stanton would've been the fourth fastest to 300 homers had Mullins not robbed that home run Saturday. He'll have to settle for being fifth fastest, which is still really cool.